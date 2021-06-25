Ella L. “Dirt” Moses-Locke, 81, of New Orleans and a native of Tylertown, died June 21, 2021, at her residence following a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Saturday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown until services there at 3. The Rev. Bernard Ginn will officiate. Burial will be in Magee’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
