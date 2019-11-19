Joe William Jackson Sr. celebrated a Heavenly 73rd birthday yesterday as he slipped peacefully from this earth surrounded by loving family on Nov. 16, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson following a short illness.
Visitation is 5-9 p.m. today at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit and will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11. The Revs. Dave Steveline and Dwayne Scoggins will officiate.
William Thomas and Elizabeth Parker Jackson welcomed the birth of their son Joe on Nov. 18, 1946, at Route 2, Box 53, Summit.
Joe attended Johnston Station School and learned the art of brick masonry at an early age from his Uncle Jim Parker. He joined his dad, uncles, and cousins in the construction business. As there was more than one man in Pike County with the name Joe Jackson, this Joe became known as Joe Jackson, the brick layer. Hardworking, Joe laid bricks for more than 40 years and was probably the most requested brick layer in Pike County. Put Joe in a vehicle and no matter the drive, he constantly said in passing one house after another, “Guess who laid the bricks on that house?” Of course, he did!
Mr. Jackson lived quite an adventurous life, especially in his younger days. All that knew him then would attest to that fact.
As one of his daughters stated, “Dad had a million friends.” He has been described as one of a kind, a very nice guy. It would have been a rare occasion for someone to meet Joe and not like him. Generosity was one of Joe’s most notable characteristics. He was always willing to lend a hand or give whatever he had to anyone in need.
Joe was an avid hunter, fisherman, ball player, and coach. He was a member of the NRA and firmly believed in the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. He loved his country and served in the Army National Guard.
Mr. Jackson was a man of routine. He routinely watched the Weather Channel at the same time every day; he routinely watched the Western Channel, watching the same old westerns for the “umpteenth” time but enjoying them as if it was his first. Before it closed, Joe left the house at the same time every morning and headed over to Greenleaf feed and convenience store. There he waited for the owner, then proceeded in and helped open up for the day’s business. Every evening starting at 5, he sat either on his front porch or around a camp fire with his brother-in-law George. They spent several hours arguing over who was the smartest! There is a well-trodden path leading from his house to his 88-year-old mother-in-law’s house, where he routinely checked on her at least a dozen times a day.
Joe made a lot of choices in his life, some better than others. An extremely important choice he made many years ago was to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He became a very loyal member of Johnston Chapel UMC. He attended the early service and made a point to be there well ahead of anyone else so he could have a pot of hot coffee waiting when the others arrived. For several years, Joe humbly played the part of Jesus in Johnston Chapel’s annual Live Nativity.
Mr. Jackson loved his family immensely. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bridgette Woodall Jackson; his father-in-law, Farrell Woodall; brothers Jack and Thomas Jackson; brothers-in-law, A.J. Freeman, Kneed Branch, and Ted Woodall.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are sons and daughters-in-law, Joe William Jackson Jr. (Melissa) and Ricky Lee (Cherie Jean); daughters and sons-in-law, Beth Edmonds (Neal) and Lacey Bullock (Ryan); sisters and brother-in-law, Peggy Lewis (Felix) and Dorothy Nell Branch; sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, Lou Ann Jackson, Betty Jackson, Yvette Lott (George), Yvonne Howell (Gerald) and Jeanie Woodall.
Joe is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Koty Jackson (Brianna), Connor and Bethany Jackson, RJ Bullock, Sara Beth, Jacob and Seth Edmonds; Kristin Perkins, Jamie Ryall (Matt), Matthew, Justin, and Laken Lee, Justin and Cody Cole; and great-grandchildren Nina Allen and Morris Perkins III.
Pallbearers will be Scott, David, Koty, and Connor Jackson; Bill McGehee, Tyler Howell and Justin Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Bryant, Dale Green, George Lott, Don Collura, Sid Thompson, and Neal Edmonds.
The family kindly requests any memorials be made to Johnston Chapel UMC, 2093 Chapel Drive, Summit, MS 39666.
