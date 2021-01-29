Sue Lawson White, 85, passed on Jan. 26, 2021, at her home in McComb after a brief illness. She lived a full life full of energy and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation is noon Friday at J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church until a memorial service there at 2. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sue was born April 3, 1935, in Gillsburg, one of seven children born to Delene and Edward “Ed” Lawson.
Sue was a graduate of Gillsburg High School, Southwest Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi (B.S., M.Ed).
After getting a degree from SMCC, Sue returned in 1962 and taught there until her retirement in 1994. For 321⁄2 years, Sue taught economics and business, was a vocational counselor, taught physical education and served as division chairperson for social sciences. Many of her students went on to successful careers in business and other fields. She believed SMCC was a great asset to Pike County.
Sue was a member of the SMCC Alumni Association for 43 years and was selected as SMCC’s Alumna of the Year in 1993. She was president of Delta Kappa Gamma, SMCC Band’s Booster Club, Flower Lovers Club, Joy Club, SMCC Foundation and was a member of the McComb Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Pike County Arts Council and the Wednesday Club.
One of the highlights of her life was learning that Mark Lee, one of her students, had established a scholarship at SMCC in her honor because he believed she had impacted his life so positively. Sue loved teaching and wanted to see all of her students succeed.
Sue was a longtime member of the J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and choir member and served her church in many other ways. She took great pride in landscaping and helping maintain the grounds of the church.
Sue was appointed by Mayor J.C. Woods to chair the McComb City Beautification Commission and worked tirelessly to make McComb more beautiful. She also served on the committee to organize the Keep Pike County Beautiful campaign.
Sue’s favorite hobby was working in her yard. She had a large rose garden of more than 200 rose bushes and tended her roses up to her death. A longtime winner of the Garden Club’s Yard of the Month, Sue’s yard was placed in the Yards of Fame.
She loved talking about roses and guest-spoke at many clubs and organizations on how to grow roses. Sue took her roses everywhere to everyone. Friends, banks, nursing homes and churches all were graced by her roses. She considered her roses a ministry to those who could not garden for themselves.
Sue’s rose garden was an attraction for McComb residents and visitors alike. When asked how she did all this work, Sue replied, “With God’s help.” Sue never felt closer to God than when she was working in her yard.
Sue’s other passion was bridge. She accomplished her goal of attaining Life Master and she received much joy from teaching friends how to play bridge. Anyone who played bridge was her friend. When people moved to town and wanted to play bridge, they were directed to Sue.
Although bridge and her roses were her passions, her true loves were her two daughters, Polly Ann and Suzy. There is no way to explain the love she had for her family. At the time of her death, Sue was surrounded by her daughters, family, friends, her beautiful flowers and singing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. “Bubber” White; and a beloved sister, Gwendolyn Bean.
Sue is survived by her two daughters, Polly Ann White and Suzy White Williams (Wayne) and her four grandchildren, Casey Lewman, Ashley Williams, Cody Lewman and Anna Katherine Williams. Her three great-grandchildren, Tegan, Tatum and Tansley, live in Brookhaven with their parents Casey and his wife Georgeanna. Her two brothers, Max Lawson and Paul Lawson, and her sisters, Mildred Miller, Burma Carpenter and Joan Lawson, survive Sue. Sue’s large family also included many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Sue Lawson White Honorary Scholarship c/o SMCC Foundation Inc., 1156 College Drive, Summit, MS 39666. A link for electronic donations can be found at https://app.etapestry.com /onlineforms/southwestmississippicommunity_1 /Foundation.html
