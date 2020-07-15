Ernest “Ernie” Ricouard began his eternal rest on the 13th of July 2020.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard, La.
Mr. Ricouard was the beloved husband of Myra Martinez Ricouard. son of the late Ernest and Bernice Ricouard Sr., brother of Dolores R. (the late Wilson) Gutierrez and the late Pearl R. (Tee) Hernandez. The brother-in-law of Joan and the late Lionel Serigne Sr, Mary and Anthony Fabra, the late Annette Melerine, and John and Melanie Martinez Jr. The loving father of Alfred J. (Pamela R.) Ricouard, Wayne A. (Marybeth S.) Ricouard, Wendy R. (Gregory) Hauck. The proud grandfather of Wayne Ricouard Jr., Gregory (Leslie) Hauck Jr., Heather R. (Terry VonHall), Anthony Ricouard, Derrick Ricouard, Ernest “Benjamin” (Ashley) Hauck, Ryan Ricouard, Rene Hauck III, Ashley Ricouard, Brandon Ricouard, John (Elena) Hauck, and Adam Ricouard. The esteemed great-grandfather of Mikayla Ronquille, Kale VonHall, Daniel Ricouard, Lyle and Lorenzo Ricouard, Drew and Everlynn Ricouard, Kayleigh, Mia, and Ronin Hauck, Micheal and Mattie Hauck and Waylon Hauck.
He is deeply loved, will be dearly missed and forever remembered by his family. He instilled the values of hard work and integrity into his posterity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.