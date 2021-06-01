Hope Cutrer Boyd, 80, of the Enon community, died May 29, 2021, from complications due to sepsis and pneumonia at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Though Hope was beautiful even to the end, she desired to be cremated. A graveside service, which will be announced at a later time, will be held at the Varnado family plot in Osyka Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Born Emma Hope Varnado on April 16, 1941, Hope was the only child of Otto Stanley Varnado and Lucy Lea Wall Varnado. Her family lived in Osyka, though Hope started school in Oak Ridge, Tenn., where her parents were employed during the construction of the atomic bomb. Hope graduated from Osyka High School, where she was named Miss Osyka, and from Baton Rouge Business School.
Hope wed Joseph Lionel Cutrer in 1959, and they were married 24 years. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Baton Rouge, where their two daughters were born. The family later moved to LaPlace, La., where they thrived with their Pekingese, Woofie, and where Hope met her best friend and spirit sister, Robbie Gannaway (Justin) Gordon. Robbie and her daughters, Michele and Shawn, became permanent members of the Cutrer family.
After moving to Magnolia in the early ’70s, Hope worked as legal secretary for the late Pike County prosecutor Ben Regan while raising her daughters. Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, she cared for her ailing mother and was in a long-term relationship with Roland Thornton.
Hope loved the water and never missed a chance to visit a creek, lake or beach. From her docile youth wearing a big floppy hat at the river to keep from burning (there was no sunscreen for delicate redheads back then) to later in life floating the river on inner tubes (yay! – sunscreen was a game changer!) to white-water rafting, Hope enjoyed relaxing with friends. During one trip to the river, Hope was involved in a motorcycle crash that crushed her knee. After several surgeries, she was able to walk again, though with a limp. However, that didn’t stop her from living out her dreams.
Hope would later marry Alfred L. “Sonny” Boyd of Enon. After various world travels, including to Alaska, Switzerland and others, the two settled on his farm to grow dairy cows, a Maltese named Chantilly Lace and later a Shih Tzu named Bella. Hope was married to Sonny for more than 14 years.
Hope was preceded in death by her parents; her stepgranddaughter, Maya Rushing; numerous aunts and uncles; a sister-in-law, Patsy Ann Cutrer Hughes; many in-laws and her beloved Lacie.
Hope is survived by her husband Sonny; her children, Angela Hope Cutrer of Enon and Sistersville, W.Va., and Wendy Leigh Cutrer Ravencraft and Bradford Lane Ravencraft of Gulfport, and Sonny’s children, Tanya Boyd (Toney) Rushing of Enon and their son Tristan, and Ryan (Becky) Boyd of White House, Tenn., and their children, Brett, Reece and Mallory; as well as a sister-in-law, Grace Boyd Huhn (Louie) of Enon. Hope is also survived by five grandchildren, Summer Hope Cutrer (Tony) Tierno of Gulfport; Ashton Haeleigh Ravencraft (Shon) Olson of Gulfport; Peyton Lane Ravencraft (Sean) Densford of McKinney, Texas; Bradford McCall (Erin Lee) Ravencraft of Gulfport; and Savannah Quinn Cutrer-Welch (Levi) Redd of Spring, Texas.
Hope leaves behind eight great-grandchildren: Veronica Alexis Tierno, Jaeleigh Hope Cutrer, Keaton Thomas Cutrer, Luci Claire Tierno, Ella Lane Densford, Elijah Christopher Redd, Annora Claire Redd and another Baby Redd in November. Her best buddy, Bella, still watches and waits for Hope’s return.
