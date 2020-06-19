Bobby Ray Williams, 92, of McComb, passed from this life on June 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Sharkey with the Rev. Woody Rimes and the Rev. Ray Bowling officiating. A private burial will follow in the Labon Bacot Family Cemetery, McComb.
Mr. Bobby was born in McComb on July 7, 1927, and was the son of the late Ray Gordon Williams and the late Rosa Estelle Hamilton Williams.
He was a member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Jayess.
Mr. Bobby was a veteran of the United States Merchant Marine. Mr. Bobby joined the Merchant Marine immediately after high school graduation during World War II. He was a lifelong member of the Friendship community. He loved animals of every species, especially cats and cattle.
He retired from the Illinois Central Railroad after 40 years of service. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many years as a cattle farmer. Mr. Bobby’s family and friends will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Alvin Bismark Williams; one sister, Hilda Marie Williams; one stepson, Ellis Howell; and one stepdaughter, Wilda Coon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Margaret Dunaway Williams of McComb; one son, Mike Williams of Bogalusa, La.; one daughter, Lyndall Smith (Paul) of Jackson; one stepson, Wade Boyd (Debbie) of Jayess; three stepdaughters, Shirley Alexander (Arlon) of Jayess, Janice Harney (Jim) of Yazoo City and Sheila Conn (Dickey) of Summit; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Compassus Hospice and his private caregiver, Brenda Adcock.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.