Col. Hal Gatewood Ginn (Ret) U.S. Army, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Tylertown, died on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020.
Due to coronavirus concerns, a memorial service will be held at Jefferson United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church, St. Jude Hospital, Habitat for Humanity or Red Cross.
