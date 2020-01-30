Sheila Hewitt, 62, of McComb passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Mars Hill Baptist Church in Smithdale until services at 11. Rev. Larry Dunaway will officiate.
Sheila was born May 18, 1957, in McComb to David Hewitt Sr. and Marcie Bell Stegall Hewitt Lane. She was a member of Shining Light Church in Smithdale. Mrs. Hewitt loved to play the piano and sing. She was a wonderful cook and loved to prepare meals for her family. She was a loved resident of Courtyard Rehabilitation and she loved them as well. She engaged in all the activities that the facility offered, enjoying them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Jerry Lane; her stepmother, Lou Hewitt; her son-in-law, Terry Douglas; and a sister-in-law, Pat Hewitt.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Netherland (Charlette) of Jacksonville, Fla.; three daughters, Dara Owens Douglas of Foxworth, Allison Drawdy (Justin) of Waycross, Ga., and Kelly Felder of Summit; four brothers, Roger Hewitt, Jimmy Paulk, Jeff Paulk (Lisa), and Joe Hewitt; a sister, Jacquelyn Alexander (Jeff); six grandchildren, Carter Howell, McKenna Douglas, Nick Barr, Myla Drawdy, Dravan Leland Felder and Brantley Reedy; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Shelia Hewitt and in honor of Carter Howell may be made to The University Medical Center of New Orleans Burn Center, Spirit of Charity Foundation, University Medical Center New Orleans, 2000 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70112.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
