Jackson Penn “Jack” Blailock, 91, of McComb, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 26, 2021, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at New Heights Baptist Church in Summit with Bro. Rick Kennedy and Bro. Jerry Mixon officiating. There will not be a graveside service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks are requested at the service. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jack was born Dec. 17, 1929, in McComb, the son of Aletha Estelle and Franklin Penn Blailock.
He was a Godly Christian man and lovingly served the Lord all his life. He was an active member of New Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was a devoted deacon, serving on several committees over the years, including the finance committee. He also loved to sing in the church choir.
Jack was very outgoing and had many friends. He loved his wife, family, church family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jack, chief aviation machinist mate, retired on Sept. 1, 1977, from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of active service. During his Naval career, Jack served on several Naval bases stateside and on Navy ships, but also served in Okinawa and Cuba. On Dec. 7, 1966, Jack received the Good Conduct Award from the Department of the Navy in recognition of his faithful, zealous and obedient Naval service.
Over the years, Jack has been a very active member of the McComb community. He worked with the Pike County Fair and was a longtime member of the Summit Rotary Club. He served as justice court judge for nine years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nancy Marie McKinley and Mary Joyce Slater; and a daughter, Lisa Blailock Creel.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Belle Boyd Blailock of McComb; a daughter, Shari Belle Blailock of McComb; his sister, Ida Nell Allen of Byram; and numerous nieces and nephews, their children and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Heights Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 649, Summit, MS 39666.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
