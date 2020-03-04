Mrs. Eleanor “Janette” Alexander, 86, of Jayess went to be with the Lord March 1, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until services at noon at Jayess Baptist Church in Jayess with Bro. James Sanders and Bro. Glen Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Jayess.
Mrs. Janette was born March 30, 1933, the daughter of Edgar and Eleanor Fleming Steele.
She was a member of Jayess Baptist Church for more than 60 years where, in her early years there, she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and enjoyed cooking and caring for each one of her family members. She loved art and was a talented painter and enjoyed drawing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one step-grandson, Tyson Vaughan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Denver Alexander; two sons, Glen Alexander and Rhonda of Culleoka, Tenn., and Eddie Alexander and Cynthia of Jayess; one brother, Arthur Steele; four sisters, Joyce Elaine Partridge, Edd Rae Nobles and Jeff, Mary Anne Bowlin and Pete and Ginger Davis and Rich; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Alexander and Mary, Melanie Wallace and Frank, Nathan Alexander, Monica Miller and Brently, Miranda Kennedy and Johnathan, Andrew Alexander, Patrick Alexander and Franklin Alexander; two step-grandchildren, Christy Stuart and Jesse and Kayla Graves and Reid; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Alexander, Nathan Alexander, Andrew Alexander, Brently Miller, Frank Wallace and Patrick Alexander. Honorary pallbearers will be a host of nieces and nephews.
