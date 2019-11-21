Claudia L. Gilbert, 92, of McComb, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday until services at 1p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate and burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb.
Claudia was born July 24, 1927, in Sherwood, Tenn. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Mary Alice Garner.
She was a homemaker, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and an Episcopalian. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed cooking for them. She enjoyed her crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed afternoon drives. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilson Franklin Gilbert Jr.; a son, Bobby Joe Black; two brothers, Wilbur Garner and J.C. Barnes; and one sister, Linda Barnes.
She is survived by one son, Joseph C. Black of McComb; two daughters, Billie Jean George (Gary) of Baton Rouge, and Belinda B. Moore (Charlie) of Summit; one sister, Kathleen Black (Gene) of Cowan, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Copeland, Clay Bardin, Christopher Bardin, Charlie Moore, Chase Stogner and Philip Black.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.