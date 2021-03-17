Jan Warner Quin, 83, of Magnolia passed away at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center on the evening of March 11, 2021, from complications related to COVID-l9.
No arrangements are announced at this time with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Jan was born Jan. 19, 1938. in Magnolia. He was the ﬁrst child of Wilbur and Ellis Quin.
Jan graduated from Magnolia High School and attended business school in Jackson before entering the Navy in 1957.
Jan enjoyed a long career in the Navy, retiring as a radioman chief. Retiring from the Navy after 20 years of service, Jan returned to Magnolia. He then began his second career working at DataPlex until retiring at age 65.
Jan was a devout Christian and a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia.
Jan loved many things in life, including his late mother’s home cooking, but what he enjoyed most was his time with the Masonry. He was a Mason in good standing for 31 years. He served in all areas of the lodge including Master and Past Master of several local lodges. He was a 32nd-degree Scottish Rite. He enjoyed years of performing in all areas of lodge work. Jan genuinely loved Masonry. He was always there with a helping hand and willing to use his knowledge to help teach other Masons.
Jan was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Quin.
Jan is survived by his sister, Beverly Dick and brother-in-law Wilfred Dick of Magnolia; niece, Heather Isonhood and her husband Brian Isonhood of Jackson; brother, Larry Quin and sister-in-law Melissa Quin of McComb; nephew, Matt Quin and son Hudson, and niece, Katie Quin, both of McComb.
Jan will forever be missed by his family and friends.
