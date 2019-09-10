Mary Ellen Taylor, 93, of McComb, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at Camellia Estates.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Wednesday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Summit until services there at 3. The Rev. Step Morgan will officiate. Private family graveside services will follow under the direction of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Mrs. Taylor was born Feb. 27, 1926, in Brookhaven, the daughter of John Benjamin Rea and Maggie Belle Hughes Rea.
She was a faithful member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church and a devoted Christian lady with a generous spirit.
She graduated from Mississippi State College for Woman with a degree in home economics. She taught for many years in McComb public schools and Parklane Academy. She was a member of the Wednesday Club and the Parnassus Club. Mrs. Taylor loved sewing and cooking, sharing those talents with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Young Taylor; and a brother, John Benjamin Rea Jr.
She is survived by her son, Rea Taylor of Magnolia; and a daughter and son-in-law, Virginia Taylor Oswalt and Ken of Madison; a grandson, William Taylor; along with other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Larry Dorr, Jimmy Johnson, Steve Blue, Stewart Robison, Harry Young and Rusty Marsalis.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Mary Ellen Taylor’s name may be mailed to the New Covenant Presbyterian Church; 7133 Enterprise Road, Summit, MS 39666, or to the Palmer Home for Children at P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.