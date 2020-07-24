Air Force Retired Senior Master Sgt. Hance McCray, 75, of Biloxi, died July 18, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today until services at noon at New Community Church in Biloxi, with burial in the Biloxi National Cemetery. Marshall Funeral Home, Biloxi, is handling arrangements.Sgt. McCray was born March 19, 1945, in Liberty to L.C. McCray Sr. and Hancie Lee McCray.
