Relda Anderson

Relda Kaye Anderson, 67, of Baton Rouge and formerly of McComb, departed this life for her Heavenly home on April 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, until services at 10 at Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans.
Relda was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Lee Anderson and Hendrick and Ruby Spencer; a son, Troy D. Magee; three brothers, Victor Anderson, Lyle and Danny Spencer; a twin sister, Nelda Faye Anderson-Hill; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Relda is survived by three daughters and two sons-in law, Rouslyn and Walter Newman of Natchez, Ciara and Cedric Finley of Baton Rouge and Victoria Lawson of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Larry (Estella) Anderson of Bogue Chitto, Pastor Joel (Gail) Anderson Sr. and Hendrick L. Spencer of McComb; four sisters, Maria (Rev. Vernell) Felder, Kimbrel Lewis and Muriel (Marvin) White of McComb, and Monica (Fred) Holmes of Marietta, Ga.; three aunts, Helen (James) Johns of McComb, Mildred Seals of Belzoni and Nancy Taplin of Summit; one uncle, Ezekiel Taplin of New Orleans; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Elexis, Tyvion, Jaice, Chase, Carsyn and Mila; nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
