Oscar Rogers Jr., 56, of Westwego, La., and a native of Liberty, entered eternal rest Oct. 27, 2019.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until celebration of life services at noon at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 5033 Mount Sinai Road, Liberty. Burial will be in the church cemetery, and the Rev. Joshua White will officiate. Dennis Funeral Home of New Orleans is handling arrangements.
He was born Feb. 17, 1963. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1981. After graduating, he attended Southern University and A&M College of Baton Rouge. Upon completing his education, he decided to become an automotive salesman for Gene Ducote Mazda for many years. He enjoyed fishing and horseback riding.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Rogers Sr. and Virgeneal Patterson Rodgers; and one sister, Mildred Carolyn Allen. He is survived by many relatives and friends.
