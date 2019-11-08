Essic G. Darby, 57, of Kokomo died Oct. 29, 2019, at Marion General Hospital in Columbia.
Visitation is 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at New Damascus Missionary Baptist Church in Kokomo, followed by services there at noon. Rev. Timothy Magee will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
He was botn Aug. 1, 1962, in Louisiana.
Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.