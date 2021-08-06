Geraldine Clark Waterman, 81, of Summit quietly departed her earthly vessel on Aug. 3, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ, McComb. Elder Larry Bates of Harrell’s Temple C.O.G.I.C. will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit. Young’s Funeral Home of Summit is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine was born Oct. 15, 1939, to the late Jessie Napoleon White and the late Lillie Ray White in McComb.
Left to cherish her memories are her two sons, Perry Sr. (Rose) Clark of Summit and Everette Sr. (Cynthia) Clark of McComb; four grandchildren, Perry Jr. (Kimberlyn) Clark of Summit, Everette “CJ” Clark of McComb, and Erica Clark and Yvette Clark, both of Austin, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella Clark, Evan Gayden, Stephanie Clark, all of Summit, Micah Clark of Austin, Trilieon Clark, Jaiden Clark and Donovon Clark, all of McComb; four sisters, Vivian Knox of Summit, Linda (Brian) Robinson of McComb, Christine (Louis) Alexander of Richmond, Calif., and Shirley (Johnny) Dean of Oakland, Calif.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
