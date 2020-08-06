T.J. Horton, 67, of Liberty, died July 26, 2020, at The Good Shepherd Hospice House facility in Manhattan, Kan.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with George Thompson officiating.
Mr. Horton was born to A.J. and Ollie Horton on Nov. 15, 1932, in Liberty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Isadora Horton; parents; one grandson, Frederick Donald Butler Jr.; one son-in-law, Keith Anderson; one sister, Lorena (Charles) Cain; and one brother, Louis (Eva Lena) Horton.
He leaves to cherish his memory one son, T.J. (Sandra) Horton Jr. of Junction City, Kan.; three daughters, Mary Lena Horton of Monroe, La., Alice Lee (Keith-deceased) Anderson of Castleberry, Ala., and Brenda (Jake) Richter of Beloit, Wis.; five grandchildren, Dekenerick Butler, Lakesheia (Aljoshua) Tillman Sr., Keiunna Anderson, Ta’von Horton and Quentasia Horton; two step-grandchildren, Austin Richter and Aurora Klett; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Mitchell, Kameron Butler and Aljoshua Tillman Jr.; two step-great-grandchildren, Zelda Klett and Aubrey Tillman; three brothers, T.S. (Ethel-deceased) Horton, A.J. (Laurel) Horton, both of New Orleans, and David (Evelyn) Horton of Slidell, La.; one uncle, David Wilkinson of Magnolia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.