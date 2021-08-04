Herbert Earl Simmons, 71, of Tylertown died July 29, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown, with burial in the church cemetery. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Simmons was born May 14, 1950, in Tylertown. He was the son of the late Benton Simmons, and the late Willie Earl Jefferson Simmons.
