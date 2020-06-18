Jerry Brister, 46, son of Sarah Brister and the late Alton Brister, died June 14, 2020, at Walthall General Hospital.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown, followed by graveside services at noon at Mesa-Mount Olive Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Dobbs officiating. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Brister was born Oct. 23, 1973, in Walthall County.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Sandra Brister.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Sarah Barnes Brister; three aunts, Mattie Burks of Los Angeles, Dorothy Tannehill of Phoenix, Ill., and Earnestine Dillion of Tylertown; one uncle. Harold Barnes of Chicago; and a host of other relatives.
