Joseph Hayman Abbott Sr., 74, of Summit, passed away at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia on Oct. 6, 2020.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation resumes 1 p.m. Friday until services there at 2. The Rev. Bobby Boyd will officiate, and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
