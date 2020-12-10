Yvonne A. Ratcliff, 85, of Ruth, died Dec. 5, 2020 at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co. with graveside services 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Benton Thompson, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Ratcliff was born to the late Malcolm Adams and Ida Lee Elizabeth Smith on May 17, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, one grandson and four sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Lucious Nathaniel Ratcliff; two daughters, Allie (Lester) Jones and Angela (Daryl) Briggs; one grandchild she raised as a child, Katrena (Koskei) Patrick; one great-grandchild, Kailei Patrick; one sister, Eartis Taplin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
