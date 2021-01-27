Louis Charles “L.C.” Holden Sr., 81, of McComb, died Jan. 20, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery, McComb, with the Rev. Alfred Austin, pastor, officiating.
Mr. Holden, affectionately known as “L.C.” or “Doomie,” was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Amite County. to Herbert Holden Jr. and Letha Mae Turner. He was the second of 11 children.
L.C. was married to Martha Lowery on July 7, 1960, in Magnolia, and to this union five children were born: Louis C. Holden Jr., Molantheon Demetrius Holden, Terrilisa Holden Charmayne, Trggve Brownell Holden and Raymond Cardell Holden. Later in life he entered into matrimony with Eddie Ruth Boochee. To this union one child was born, Wanda Nicole Holden. He also reared five children with Eddie Ruth: Tyrone Boochee, Vincent Boochee, Jennifer Boochee, Lisa Boochee and Ursula Boochee
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillery Sr. and Letha Williams; his birth father, Herbert Holden Jr.; his brother, Dr. Willie Williams Sr.; and his son, Louis Charles Holden Jr.
L.C. leaves to cherish his memories his children, Molantheon Demetrius Holden, Terrilisa Holden Charmayne, Trggve Brownell Holden, Raymond Cardell Holden, Wanda Nicole Holden, Tyrone Boochee, Vincent Boochee, Jennifer Boochee, Lisa Boochee and Ursula Boochee; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Obra Hackett Sr. (Carolyn), Eddie (Joe Ann), Hillery Jr. (Beverly Ann), David Lee (Ruth), Richard O. (Gloria), Freddie (Julia), Marilyn Lewis (Vernell), Larry D. and Clarence (Pamela) Williams; one sister-in-law, Arnella May Williams; his uncle, Robert Lee Holden; his aunts, Pearl Holden Belteton, Avis White, Albertine Holden and Minnie Pearl Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and acquaintances.
