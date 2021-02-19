Larry Knox, 69, died Feb. 8, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Gravesides services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor James Knox officiating. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 19, 1951, in Liberty to J.B. and Pearlean Knox, one of five brothers and five sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include brothers, sisters and two grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.