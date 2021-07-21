Robert Earl Strawder, 58, of Vicksburg and formerly of Magnolia, died July 13, 2021, in Vicksburg.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, with services there 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Cain Cemetery.
Mr. Strawder was born March 29, 1963, in Amite County.
