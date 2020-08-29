Major A. Brent, 78, of McComb, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Wilkinson County Nursing Home in Centreville.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. The Rev. Justin Morgan will officiate. Burial will be in Bogue Chitto Baptist Church Cemetery, Carter’s Creek.
Mr. Brent was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Pike County, the son of Frank V. Brent and Birdie Mae Ainsworth Brent.
Mr. Brent retired from Illinois Central Railroad as a machinist. He was a member of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church. He graduated from Carter’s Creek High School in 1960.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Donald Brent and Julius Brent.
He is survived by his son, Swain A. Brent of McComb; his stepson, Robbie Dillon and wife Lisa of McComb; a brother, William Brent and wife Rosalie of Summit; and two grandchildren, Shelby Brent and Tyler Rawls.
