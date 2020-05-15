Sandra Lynn Price, 58, passed from this life on May 12, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Summit with the Rev. David Millican officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Price was born Nov. 21, 1961, in Hattiesburg to Billy Joe and Dollie Mae Carroll Mooney.
She had countless friends and family in Seminary, as well as McComb and Pike County.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors are her sons, Herman, Jason and Junior Price; grandchildren, Parker and Madison Freeman and Devin Bennett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.