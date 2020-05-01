Christopher Bordelon, 37, of McComb, passed from this life on April 25, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church at Pricedale. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bordelon was born May 25, 1982, in New Orleans to Donald Ray Bordelon and Lori Ann Fredricks Davis.
Christopher enjoyed reading, game night with his friends, making people laugh, teaching, helping students achieve their goals and spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death was his father, Donald Ray Bordelon.
Survivors are his mother, Lori Davis and husband Thomas of Slidell, La.; his fiancée, Kristine Denise Dalon; sons, David James Williams and Brayden Michael Bordelon; daughters, Crystal Marie Dalon, Annalisa Denise Dalon and Marcy Dennise Dalon; brothers, Phillip Alan Bordelon and niece Julianne Rose Bordelon, Hunter Bordelon and Dillon Bordelon; sister, Shay Gallops Boyd; stepmother, Melanie Bordelon; mother- and father-in-law, Mark and Lisa Decondris; along with numerous aunts, uncles and other family.
