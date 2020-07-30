James J. Crossley Sr., 74, of Gautier and formerly of Summit, died July 19, 2020, at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Rocky Point Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Harrison and Mark Sandifer officiating.
Mr. Crossley was born July 27, 1945, in Walthall County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.