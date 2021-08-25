Donna S. Byrd, 61, of Summit went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Summit. Dr. Larry LaBlanc will officiate. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Donna was born Dec. 3, 1959, and was the daughter of James Lee Van Norman and Cornelia Davis Van Norman.
She was a loving wife, mother and “MiMi.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jane Van Norman; and one granddaughter, Lynlee Marrs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, James Byrd of Summit; three daughters, Rachel Marrs and Landon of Summit, Sarah Byrd of Hattiesburg, and Mahalah Byrd and Ryan Stone of Hattiesburg; one son, Caleb Byrd of Hattiesburg; one sister, Linda Welch and Don of McComb; one brother, Tom Van Norman and Sue of Magnolia; two precious grandchildren, Layton and Loren Marrs both of Summit; and a host of other family and friends.
