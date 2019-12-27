Charles Ravencraft, 92, of Liberty passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Friends will be received at Brown Funeral Home, South Broad Street, Liberty, 10 a.m. today until services at noon with Rev. Shan Van Norman and Rev. Daniel Cook officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Liberty, the son of Hardy and Lula Nevels Ravencraft. He began his career as a mill worker and boilermaker, living and working in Foley, Frisco City and Atmore, Ala.; DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; Granby, Colo.; and Baton Rouge. He then moved his family to Liberty and opened two businesses, Ravencraft’s Cafe and Liberty Truck Stop. During this time, he also served Amite County as deputy sherriff.
In 1968, Ravencraft began his career with the Mississippi State Senate and served under Governors John Bell Williams and William Waller. In 1976, he began the next chapter of his public service career under Lt. Govs. Evelyn Gandy and Brad Dye. He retired in 1993 as sergeant-at-arms of the Senate under Gov. Kirk Fordice.
In retirement, Mr. Ravencraft enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with his wife, visiting their families in Alabama, Pennsylvania and North Mississippi, and spending time with their children. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and politics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Ravencraft Roberts; three brothers, two sisters and three in-laws, Walter Leon Ravencraft, Quinn Ravencraft, Homer (Pearl) Ravencraft, Marie (Leon) Ravencraft Graves and Velma (Bill) Ravencraft Wholeben.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Gwen Waddle Ravencraft; one daughter, Shelia (W.D.) Ravencraft Kinchen; three sons, Charles Dale (Betty) Ravencraft, Keith Ravencraft and Jarrod Ravencraft; Marc Lewis; seven grandchildren, Brad (Rachel) Roberts, Dale (Kristi) Ravencraft, Jodi Roberts Brown, Tracie Ravencraft Baxter, April Ravencraft Pullen, Brantley (Sarah) Ravencraft and Clint (April) Roberts; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his memory to The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39046-0001, or online at usmfoundation.com.
