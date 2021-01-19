Rosemary Simmons, 80, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be delaying memorial services. They would like to have a memorial service once COVID-19 is no longer an issue. Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements.
Rosemary was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Tylertown.
Miss Simmons was a longtime educator. She began her career in education as a faculty member in the Picayune schools before finding her home at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 1970.
As a lover of the fine arts, she found her place teaching students to appreciate arts and was promoted to Director of the Fine Arts program in 1986, prior to her retirement.
Miss Simmons’ excellence in teaching was recognized in 2003 when she received the Tate County Educator of the Year award.
During her tenure with NWCC, Rosemary touched many students’ lives with her caring and charming personality. Her work ethic and dedication to her employer and students were unmatched — which was displayed during her hospitalization prior to her death, when her former students had the opportunity to reciprocate their love for her with their care.
Rosemary loved to travel and made lifelong friends during her adventures. She was passionately devoted to those friendships and was always a helping hand to those in need.
Miss Simmons was a member of First United Methodist Church in Senatobia.
Miss Simmons was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Opal McMullan Simmons; and her sister, Martha June Waldron.
She is survived by her devoted brother, James Robert “Bob” Simmons (Terry) of Columbus, Ind.; and a host of loving cousins and lifelong friends.
