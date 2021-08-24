Chestley Ann Johnson, 69, of Crosby, died Aug. 20, 2021.
Graveside services were Monday at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Brown Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 16, 1952, in Greenville, the daughter of Chester Jordan Johnston and Nathalie Hardy Johnston.
Ann was a registered nurse and was retired from the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, La. She was member of the Perrytown Church of Christ.
Ann was preceded in death by father, Chester Jordan Johnston Sr.; husband, Joseph Cobb Johnson; a daughter, Jacqueline Nadine Johnson; two brothers, Clifton Lamar Johnston and Chester Jordan Johnston Jr.; and grandson, John David Bowman.
She is survived by her mother; her son, Joseph Cobb Johnson Jr. and Renee; two daughters, Sonya Bowman and Chalise Whitehead and Seth; a brother, Mike Johnston and Connie; two sisters, Joyce Aldridge and Mark and Pat Sterling; eight grandchildren, Chasity, Brittany, Dalton, Leslie, Greg, Owen, Makayla and Jordan; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Elaina, Jameson, Kaleb, Miracle and Delmarco; and three special longtime friends, Donna, Kathie and Brenda.
