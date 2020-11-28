Lucille Commadore Bridges, 86, of New Orleans died Nov. 10, 2020, in New Orleans.
Born Aug. 12, 1934, in Tylertown, she was the daughter of Curtis and Amie J. Commadore.
Services were held Nov. 19 at Professional Funeral Service Inc. in New Orleans, and a graveside service was then held at Tylertown Cemetery II in Tylertown, with the Apostle Clayton Bullock rendering words of comfort. Washington Funeral Home of Tylertown was in charge of arrangements.
