James Gerald Winkler, 79, of McComb, passed away June 3, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Father Suresh Thirumalareddy will officiate, and burial will be in Kokomo United Methodist Church Cemetery.
