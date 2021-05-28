Roger Wroten

Roger Leon Wroten, 59, of Smithdale passed away on May 5, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 2 at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Smithdale with the Rev. Eric Moak officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Roger was born in Baton Rouge on Oct. 20, 1961, to the late Leon Wroten Jr. and Betty Dunaway Wroten.
Roger graduated from Glen Oaks High School in Baton Rouge. He worked as a pipefitter and boilermaker in Baton Rouge for several years. He then went to work through local 110 in Hattiesburg. He worked for Nooter, Delta Nooter and other companies in various states.
He was of the Baptist faith. He was a wonderful, loving and generous brother and was always lending a helping hand to his friends. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one brother, Denny Wroten; one sister, Sharon McMorris; and one nephew, Damian McMorris.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Society.
