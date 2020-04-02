John Allen Ravencraft, 65, of McComb passed from this life on March 31, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Ravencraft was born Dec. 15, 1954, in McComb to Hilton L. Ravencraft and Virginia Travis Ravencraft Allen.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and worked for many years as an oil seismographer in the Middle East. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time on the Bogue Chitto River. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, Wayne Ravencraft.
Survivors are his wife, Terra Presley Ravencraft; two brothers, Bart Ravencraft and wife Diana of Tylertown, and Bradford Ravencraft and wife Wendy of Gulfport; one sister, Aulene Brumfield and husband Don of Cleveland; a special niece, April McKenzie and husband Kevin of McComb; and special friends, Tony and wife Tonya Magee of Magnolia.
