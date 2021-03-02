Annie Mae Jones Hansford, 82, a native and life-long resident of Gloster, passed away Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Newman Funeral Home in Centreville. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hansford was born June 4, 1938, the daughter of Clarence and Alma Hastings.
Mrs. Hansford was a retired CNA and homemaker. She was a member of Spirit Life Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Jackson; daughter, Teresa Tuggle; brothers, Jack, Fred and Donald Hastings; and sisters, Hazel Itel and Louise.
She is survived by her spouse, Leroy Hansford; brother, Bill Hastings; two sons, Nathaniel “Tudy” Jackson (Terry) and David Murray, both of Gloster; grandchildren, April Roberts (Clint), Nathan Jackson (Renee), Samantha Jackson, Kenneth Sterling, Robert Tuggle (Amanda), Kevin Tuggle, Joshua Tuggle, Michael Moore (Jessica) and Jessica Deville (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Kaylee Barnett (Zach), Madeline Nettles, Tyler Jackson, Hunter Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Kamryn Jackson, Bobby Tuggle Jr., Charlie Tuggle, Nyna Tuggle and April Tuggle; great-great-grandchildren, McKynna and Waylon and Barnett and Tayten Nettles.
