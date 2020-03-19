Mary Frances Frazier, 98, of McComb, passed away March 18, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehab Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until a private family graveside service at 11 at Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate.
Mrs. Frazier was born Nov. 13, 1921, in McComb, to the late John Roland and Donie Texana Taylor Odom.
After graduating from McComb High School in 1939, also with a diploma in Diversified Occupations, Mary Frances became a bookkeeper. She worked for Alford Brothers, Moak’s Bus Line, Frazier’s Auto Supply, Sherman Construction Co., Gulf States Theaters, Wimberly Jewelers, McComb Coca-Cola Bottling, Pike County tax assessor and collector’s office and Joe’s Tractor. She retired in 1986.
Mary Frances was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of McComb. She was faithful to the Harmony Sunday School Class, then the Ruth Sunday School Class. For the past three years, she was thankful for the Sunday school class provided by First Baptist Church at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Mary Frances was an avid deer hunter for over 40 years and was a member of the Amite River Sportsman’s Club. She and her husband, Ardell, enjoyed hunting together through the 2009 deer season. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Sept. 24, 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ardell Frazier; her brothers, John Edward Odom and Billy Odom; and her sister, Doris Ingram.
Surviving Mrs. Frazier is her son, Jimmy Frazier and wife Barbara of Orange, Texas; her daughter, Arlene Crider and husband Billy Carr of Brookhaven; her sisters, Imogene Johnson of Martinez, Ga., and Peggy Edwards of Groves, Texas; her grandchildren, Stan Crider and wife Tanya, Carla Crider Allen, Laura Osborne and husband Jimmie, Leslie Bedgood and husband Mark; great-grandchildren, Sara, Will and Lillee Crider, Manda Smith, Madeline Nunnery and husband Kory, Isabelle Dunaway, Kade Allen, Jackson and Cooper Osborne, Sydney and Shelby Bedgood; great-great-grandchildren, Darrin Smith Dunaway and Truly Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 and recommendations from the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health we are asking for those who would like to view to be brief and leave the funeral home as soon as possible. If you are experiencing any form of illness we kindly ask that you please refrain from coming to the visitation. We thank you in advance for your cooperation in these difficult times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.