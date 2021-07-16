Jacquie D. “Jackie” Huff, 71, of Gloster died July 13, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, with services there at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Edward Boss will officiate. Burial is in Woodlawn Cemetery, Gloster.
Mr. Huff was born March 2, 1950, in Gloster to Rose Mildred Huff.
He worked for the Town of Gloster and Anderson Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandmother, Estella Huff Turner; and one brother, Ricky Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky Robinson; two sons, Darronll Banks Sr. and Patrick Robinson of Centreville; daughter-in-law, Tukesia Banks of Centreville; nieces, four grandchildren; brother, Roy Robinson; sister-in-law, Yvonne Robinson; and a host of other family and friends
