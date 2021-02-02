Beverly Richardson Deer, 56, of Loranger, La., and a native of McComb, passed from this life on Jan. 30, 2021, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
A memorial graveside service was 2 p.m. Monday at Hollywood Cemetery with Bro. Mike Hegwood and Dr. David Millican officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Beverly, also known by family and close friends as Bevo, was born Nov. 22, 1964, in McComb and was the daughter of Clarence T and Lucille Carlisle Richardson.
She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. She loved to travel and experience everything each location had to offer. Her favorite place was the beach. She loved her annual anniversary trip with her husband to Perdido Key, Fla., out of all her trips.
She was also an avid fan of LSU football and enjoyed every single game she was able to attend. Camping with family and friends was another favorite past time.
She was a member of Loranger First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Carolyn Richardson Felder.
She is survived by her husband, Wade Deer; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mark Prejean; step-granddaughter, Gracie; her mother; one sister, Jenny (Kenny) Jackson; mother-in-law, Evalena Thrash; nieces, Jenae Jackson and family and Sherri Deer and family; nephews, Josh Felder and family and Todd Deer and family; and a host of friends. She is also survived by her favorite Schnauzers, Murphy, Cash, Cooper, and one grand-dog, Peanut.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Mrs. Beverly’s name to Richard Murphy’s Hospice House Foundation at 1109 S. Chestnut St., Hammond, LA 70403.
