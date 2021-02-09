Betty Jo Harris, 71, of New Orleans, died Jan. 29, 2021, at West Jefferson General Hospital in Marrero, La.
A walk-through visitation was held 9 a.m. Monday until service at 10 at New Hope Baptist Church in New Orleans with Pastor Jamaal Weathersby giving the eulogy. Graveside service and interment was 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Born Dec. 13, 1949, in New Orleans, she was the daughter of the late Palmon Youngblood and the late Mrs. Ida Mae Causey Youngblood.
