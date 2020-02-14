Shirley Kinzy Simmons 73, of Kentwood, La., was blessed into a peaceful transition on Feb. 8, 2020, after a brief illness at North Oaks Hospital in Amite, La.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday until celebration service at 2 at Greater Temple Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Kentwood, with the Rev. J. Lee Harrell officiating and Dr. Joshua Brown, pastor. Burial will be in Algiers Cemetery in McComb. Repast will be held at Mount Olive M.B. Church in McComb. Wright & Calvey Funeral Home of Hammond, La., is handling arrangements.
