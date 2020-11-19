Lee Carnell Lambert Jr., 78, of Progress went to his heavenly home on Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Silver Springs Baptist Church, 3020 Silver Dr., Progress, with Bro. Wayne Hall, Bro. Mike O’Neal and Bro. Brock Burch officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home of Summit in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in Silver Springs Cemetery.
Mr. Lee was born in New Orleans on Nov. 8, 1942, the son of Lee Carnell Lambert Sr. and Anna Johnson Watson. He was a resident of Covington, La. for many years.
He was an active member of Silver Springs Baptist Church in Progress. He loved his family and friends very much and liked to joke and cut up with everyone. He especially enjoyed picking on his nurses and he gave most of them nicknames.
He retired from Winn-Dixie (where he had many friends) after 40 years. He enjoyed his horses and received much enjoyment and blessings teaching kids about horses and teaching them to ride. He also enjoyed mentoring young people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Janice Leonard Lambert of Progress; two daughters, Leeanna R. Lambert and Leanea C. Lambert, both of Covington, La.; one brother, William L. Lambert (Debbie) of Loranger, La.; two grandchildren, Andrew C. Lambert and Mercedes D. Ross (Jonathan) of Covington, La.; four great-grandchildren, Kyrstin, Annalycia, Annabellah and Breelan; one niece, Amie Lambert Aertker; and one great-nephew, Jake Aertker.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Lambert, Jonathan Soltis, David Ross, Mark Johnson, Roger Moret and John Smith.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Farhad Aduli and his staff (we call them family) for their 20 years of exceptionally excellent care as well as St. Luke Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care.
At Lee’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silver Springs Baptist Church Youth Fund or Silver Springs Cemetery.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
