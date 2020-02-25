Brenda Kay Yarbrough, 73, of Willow Spring, N.C., and formerly of McComb, died Feb. 20, 2020, at SECU Hospice Home in Smithfield, N.C.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb until services there at 3. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Brenda was born Oct. 9, 1946, in McComb, the daughter of Thomas Julian and Katie Nell Holmes Ogletree.
She retired from teaching elementary school in Columbus County, N.C., and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Sadie Elizabeth Yarbrough.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy W. Yarbrough of Willow Spring, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Nikki Kay Sargent and Steve of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; sons and daughters-in-law, Brad Evan Yarbrough and Hope of Apex, N.C., and Chad Evert Yarbrough and Sara of Clayton, N.C.; and seven granddaughters, Gretchen and Campbell Sargent, Callie and Evan Yarbrough and Alysanna, Victoria and Mary Reagan Yarbrough; her twin sister, Linda K. Childers and husband Steve of St. George Island, Fla.; brother, William Clay Ogletree and wife Gloria, of Los Angeles; nieces Rae Harrelson, Kathryn Ivey, Courtney Cregar and Cameron Colt; and special relatives, Joiner and Trott Ivey, and Reilly and Heath Harrelson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Koman Foundation or the Triangle Aphasia Project in Brenda’s memory.
