Gary Garner, 55, of Tylertown died Aug. 15, 2019, at his residence after a brief illness.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at People’s Undertaking Co. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Galilee Church of Christ Holiness USA with the Rev. Jeffery Conerly officiating. Burial will be in Garner Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.