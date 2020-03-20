Mercedes J. Boss, 64, of McComb, died March 11, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Services are 11 a.m. today at Mount Herman Baptist Church with Anthony Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery North, McComb. Young’s Funeral Home, Summit, is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Boss was born Dec. 17, 1955, to Grace Williams and J.C. Conerly.
She worked at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. She was a devoted member of House of Prayer Ministries in Tylertown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Alfred E. Williams and Kenneth O. Conerly; and one great-niece, DeAirrika Conerly.
Mrs. Boss is survived by her husband, Johnny Boss Sr.; three children, Cadora T. Johns of Summit, Melissa D. Johns of Ridgeland and David S. Brittey Johns of Jackson; stepchildren, Kayla Boss Willis of McComb and Johnny Boss Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters, Mary Ann Williams of Prattsburgh, N.Y., Nedra and Frank Simpson and Gloria Conerly of McComb; and 11 grandchildren.
