Peggy C. McKenzie, 89, of McComb, passed away on July 11, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb until services there at 11. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing are requested.
Peggy was born Aug. 7, 1930, in McComb, the daughter of Robert Lee Case and Willie Reatha Treadway.
She was a clothes designer for 40 years at Kellwood and a member of the Fernwood Baptist Church. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved to sew. She was an accomplished piano player and a member along with her husband in the McKenzie Quartet, which traveled and sang all over the country. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Earl Case.
She is survived by her husband of 70 happy years, Winfred H. McKenzie Sr.; a son, Winfred H. “Buddy” McKenzie Jr. (Davina A.); two daughters, Reatha A. Pigott (Walter K.) and Edith M. Jackson; six grandchildren, Jeremy McKenzie (Amy), Jason McKenzie, Brad Pigott (Angie), Stuart Pigott, Chris Jackson (Tonya) and Hannah Cox (Koty); seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy McKenzie, Jason McKenzie, Brad Pigott, Stuart Pigott, Chris Jackson and Austin Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Deaconess Hospice 107 Whitebrook Drive Brookhaven, MS 39601.
