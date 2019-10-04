Bessie Louise “Weezy” Phillips, 78, of Osyka, died Sept. 29, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Tangipahoa Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Zedrick Washington officiating and the Rev. Don Allen pastor. Burial will be in McElveen Family Cemetery.
Ms. Phillips was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Osyka to Alvie and Edell Bryant McElveen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Shirley Ann Taplin and Victoria Dillon; and one brother, Jessie Bryant.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Lonnie (Anna) Carter; one step-daughter, Debra Carter; one adopted daughter, Raynata Harris Lockett; eight grandchildren, Trina Huguley, Angela Carter, Alanie Fernandez, Sydney Gardner, Patrick Richardson Jr., Breanna Lockett, Tateanna Ben and Tony Ben Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey (Patricia) McElveen of New Orleans and Jerry (Barbara) Bryant of Hammond, La.; two sisters, Edessa Taplin of McComb and Vivian Bryant of Hammond; one aunt, Emma Jean Magee of Osyka; two godsons, Jason Carter and Garrick Bryant, both of New Orleans; a devoted cousin, Justina Rawlins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
